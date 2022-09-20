Warnings Issued for Multiple Counties as Severe Storms Move Into Chicago Area

A system with a history of producing severe thunderstorms continued to inch its way toward the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, sparking watches and warnings in multiple counties.

Just before 5 p.m. a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for nearly the entire Chicago area, with the exception of northwest Indiana. The watch, which remains in effect until 8 p.m., includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kendall counties.

At about 4:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties until 5:45 p.m. The biggest threats for the storms include damaging winds and half dollar-sized hail.

Earlier in the afternoon, severe thunderstorm warnings sparked in Winnebago and Boone counties near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, with residents being urged to seek cover.

The storms were capable of producing golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

"For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," the National Weather Service warned.

Isolated thunderstorms were possible, particularly in parts of northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

But the storms could continue to move into parts of the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

The storms come as late-season heat hits the area, bringing temperatures above 90 degrees for some. Areas north, however, saw much cooler conditions as the storm system ushered in an earlier lake breeze.