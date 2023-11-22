There will be plenty of sunshine on tap for Thanksgiving in the Chicago area, but there are some big changes coming to the forecast in coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Thanksgiving should be bright and sunny, with seasonable temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s across the area.

Late in the evening, clouds are expected to begin building into the region, and while precipitation isn’t expected for Black Friday, cooler temperatures are definitely on the docket, paving the way for the coldest blast of air the region has seen since mid-March.

According to forecast models, high temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to only reach into the mid-to-upper 30s, making things a bit more challenging for those going outside to hang Christmas lights after the Thanksgiving turkey has been put away.

Even bigger changes are in store late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, as the area could see its first snowfall since Halloween.

According to forecasts, accumulations aren’t expected to amount to much, but up to an inch of snow could fall in some areas, creating some difficult travel conditions for those returning home after the holiday weekend.

Some mixed precipitation is also possible, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, with motorists urged to use caution during the morning and afternoon hours Sunday.

That system is expected to clear out of the area by Sunday night, but there won’t be any respite from the cold, as temperatures are still only expected to be in the mid-to-upper 30s during the start of the new work week.

