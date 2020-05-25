National Weather Service Classifies Minooka Tornado as EF-0 Twister

The National Weather Service is releasing more details about a tornado that flipped over a car traveling on Interstate 80 and damaged several utility poles and trees on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NWS, a trained weather spotter reported the tornado near Interstate 80 and Ridge Road on Saturday at approximately 2:53 p.m. The tornado touched down just to the west-northwest of Minooka and lifted off the ground south of Shorewood, according to the service.

The tornado touched down in Grundy County, crossed into Kendall County and ended in Will County, covering a path length of 6.3 miles.

According to spotters, the tornado blew a car over on Interstate 80 while on the ground, and also downed multiple power lines and trees along its path.

The tornado has been rated as an EF-0 by the National Weather Service, with wind speeds of up to 85 miles per hour.

There were no confirmed injuries related to the tornado.

As the storm moved through the area, high winds caused serious damage along the path from Shorewood to Joliet. Over a hundred trees were knocked over, according to the weather service, as maximum wind gusts ranged from 75 to 95 mph.