Is rain likely during this weekend's NASCAR Chicago Street Race? Here's what meteorologists say

All hopes of clear skies and and enjoyable conditions for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race might not be fulfilled this weekend, with multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on both days.

While you'll most certainly want to bring an umbrella if you're heading to any of the festivities, rain won't be the only concern. Humid conditions will persist throughout the event, so make sure to stay hydrated and drink a lot of water if you'll be out and about.

Even before the races begin, Chicago could see isolated rain and storms overnight and through the early morning on Saturday - before things settle down in the daytime hours.

While temperatures will climb to the mid 80s, we won't exactly be in the clear once Saturday's race rolls around. Chances for precipitation will build in the late afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms both likely, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The situation will be similar in the evening, with precipitation likely and thunderstorms possible before chances diminish overnight. Sunday will be a bit cooler, with high temperatures in the 70s and showers likely in the morning and afternoon.

While it won't be a total washout, rain could arrive at different parts of the day on Sunday, including during the main event of the weekend, the Grant Park 220, the NASCAR Cup Series street course race.

Showers are thunderstorms are both likely in the late afternoon - around 4 p.m. or so, when the race gets underway, according to the National Weather Service.

If we do see rain, will the races be put in jeopardy?

Race officials last month during a community meeting that the races will be able to go on in wet weather, but will likely be unable to go forward if there is standing water or lightning. If weather forces a postponement of the Loop 121 race Saturday, that race would likely move to Sunday, which means both races -- the Loop 121 and the Grant Park 220 -- could be conducted on Sunday.

You can stay up to date on the race weekend forecast through the NBC Chicago app, and on our NBC Chicago weather page.