What happens if it rains during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

From street closures, to musical performers, to safety planning, to food, tickets and more, city and NASCAR officials have been planning and preparing for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race, set to take over downtown Chicago streets July 1 and 2, for months.

But one part of the event that will be left up to chance: Weather.

July in Chicago is typically a hot and sticky month, but severe weather has been known to creep in at that time, too. Last year on July 4, the Chicago area saw thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings, with some storms bringing powerful wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, and small hail.

Race officials last month during a community meeting that the races -- yes, there's two races -- will be able to go on in wet weather, but will likely be unable to go forward if there is standing water or lightning.

If weather forces a postponement on for Saturday's Loop 121 race Saturday, that race would likely move to Sunday, which means both races -- the Loop 121 and the Grant Park 220 -- could be conducted on Sunday.

An alternate plan would see one race performed on Monday.

"Monday would be that final rain day," said Julie Geise, president of NASCAR Chicago Street Race. "And that would be our our plan B if needed. I will say one thing we've talked about ... we are committed to getting the races in Saturday and Sunday if at all possible."

You can stay up to date on the race weekend forecast through the NBC Chicago app, and on our NBC Chicago weather page.