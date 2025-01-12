Morning snow, freezing drizzle could cause travel issues in Chicago area

Morning snow, some of which could be heavy at times, is expected in the Chicago area Sunday, with colder temperatures lurking in the forecast.

According to forecast models, that snow could impact areas to the south of Chicago during the morning hours, with an inch of accumulation possible in the southern suburbs and into northwest Indiana.

While the accumulation totals won’t be overly high, roads could quickly become snow-covered due to how heavily the snow will be falling, causing potential travel issues around the area before the system moves out before the noon hour.

Travel could be further complicated by freezing drizzle, which could occur as the temperatures warm during the day. That could add a glaze of ice onto roadways before it melts, causing slick spots around the region.

Clouds are expected to stick around for the afternoon hours on Sunday, and temperatures are indeed expected to get slightly above freezing, rising into the low-to-mid 30s during the afternoon.

Those clouds are going to exit the area heading into Monday as a cold front sweeps through, dropping temperatures into the upper-teens for highs. Wind chills will be quite a bit colder, with some northern and western suburbs potentially seeing “feels-like” temperatures of up to 10-to-15 degrees below zero Monday and Tuesday morning.

A brief warm-up will get underway Wednesday as highs climb back into the 20s, then things really warm up Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper-30s across the area under cloudier skies. A chance of snow could also enter the forecast on Thursday, but significant accumulations are not expected.

Temperatures will then swing back downward through the weekend, culminating in another bout of bitter cold for the Martin Luther King Jr. observance, with readings in the mid-to-upper teens.

