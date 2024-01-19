Live radar: Track snow descending on northwest Indiana

Snow expected throughout the day in northwest Indiana could produce up to a foot of snow in some areas.

As a snow plume hovering over Michigan and Indiana all day Friday is expected to bobble back and forth between Porter and LaPorte counties, LaPorte, Indiana, could see as much as 10.2 inches by Saturday, and Michigan City could see close to 12 inches, while Valparaiso could get 4.5 inches of snow.

The snow in Northwest Indiana is expected to finally come to an end Saturday evening, NBC 5 meteorologist Alicia Roman said. In northeast Illinois Saturday, conditions are expected to be dry and sunny.

As the winter system approaches your area, you can track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.

