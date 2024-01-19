Are Illinois, Indiana schools open? Full school closures list as winter storm warning continues

Several schools in the Chicago area moved to e-learning or closed entirely Friday due to weather conditions as a winter storm warning bringing upwards of 12 inches of snow was in effect through Saturday.

According to the Emergency Closing Center, as many as 10 schools were reported to be delayed, closed or moved to e-learning. The majority of those schools were in Northwest Indiana, including Charter School of the Dunes in Gary, Valparaiso Community Schools in Valparaiso, and City of Hobart Schools in Hobart.

In Illinois, District 46 schools in Frederick were moved to e-learning due to a frozen sprinkler system, leading to inconsistent heat.

"Unfortunately, Frederick students and staff will need to continue with E-Learning tomorrow, January 19, 2024," an alert from the district read in part. "We are very sorry that these facility concerns have impacted Frederick staff, students, and families for a full week."

While snow in Northeast Illinois was expected to come to an end Friday morning, winter weather was expected to continue in Northwest Indiana throughout all day, eventually ending Saturday evening.

In Porter and LaPorte Counties, between six and 12 inches of snow was predicted to fall.

"A foot of snow is possible, definitely in portions of Porter and LaPorte County," Roman said.

According to the NWS, the snowfall in northern and northeastern Porter County late Friday into Saturday could be "crippling."

"Near crippling snowfall rates and whiteout conditions at times," the NWS warned, adding that snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour, and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour were expected. "Travel is expected to become extremely dangerous, if not impossible in spots."

You can find the complete list of school closings here.