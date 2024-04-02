Live Radar: Track rain, potential snow as storm system hits Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Several waves of precipitation are expected to hammer the Chicago area Tuesday and into Wednesday, with rain potentially transitioning to snow as the afternoon commute approaches.

Tuesday morning started out with rain across parts of the area, with pockets of drizzle and rain to the west and north, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

In the early afternoon, periods of rain across Western Illinois were expected to move east, along with the potential for high winds and some isolated storms.

Around 4 p.m., some of those showers could quickly transition into or mix with light snow. According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, some minor slushy accumulations could form across Chicago's far northern counties.

Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., counties to the north and west could rain mixing with slushy snow, potentially snarling travel for the afternoon commute.

During the Wednesday morning commute, more snow was expected to fall areawide.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar:

Check the Illinois road conditions near you: