Chicago Weather

Live weather radar: Track potential snow as system eyes Chicago area

While the threat for snow squalls has diminished as the system nears, the National Weather Service warns of potential for "wind-whipped snow showers that could produce reduced visibility & slippery travel"

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Fast-moving snow showers could impact the evening commute, reducing visibility and creating slippery travel on snowy roadways in the region.

While significant accumulations of snow are not expected, short bursts of snow can still cause massive problems on roadways.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

