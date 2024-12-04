Timeline: Squalls could produce ‘bursts of snow' in Chicago area

A fast-approaching cold front could produce “bursts of snow” on Wednesday evening in the Chicago area, with squall lines producing hazardous travel conditions at times.

According to the National Weather Service, those fast-moving snow showers and squall lines could impact the evening commute, dramatically reducing visibility and creating slippery travel on snowy roadways in the region.

In addition, snow showers could stick around late into the evening, causing even more issues for drivers.

Here’s how things will progress in the Chicago area.

Wednesday Afternoon

Chicago’s far northern suburbs could begin seeing scattered mixed precipitation and snow showers in the mid-afternoon hours, according to modeling from the NBC 5 Storm Team.

With temperatures still above the freezing mark, it is expected that precipitation will likely be mixed at least to start, but rapidly falling temperatures will eventually cause that precipitation to begin transitioning to snow as the evening commute gets underway.

A snow squall warning is in effect in several Wisconsin counties, with forecasters concerned about the development of squall lines along the approaching cold front.

Such squall lines can produce “whiteout” conditions at times, with road conditions rapidly deteriorating amid “bursts of snow” that will be accompanied by wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour at times.

Wednesday Evening

The risk of squall lines and snow showers will grow into the early evening hours, with most of the area expected to be seeing precipitation by 4-to-5 p.m., according to forecast models.

While significant accumulations of snow are not expected, short bursts of snow for a period of 10-to-20 minutes can still cause massive problems on roadways, with wind-driven snow and slippery roads combining to create travel issues.

The cold front will also start to drop temperatures dramatically, with readings in the upper-30s and low-40s giving way to temperatures below the freezing mark in a short period of time.

Even after the front passes, snow showers could still occur around the area, leading to additional travel concerns at times, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Overnight, Thursday Morning

After the snow moves out of the area, winds are expected to continue raging throughout the night and into the morning, gusting above 40 miles per hour at times before slowly starting to ease near daybreak Thursday.

With lows in the teens, wind chills are expected to plummet to as much as 10-to-15 degrees below zero on Thursday morning, making for a frigid start to the day for kids heading to school and adults heading to work.

In addition, lake-effect snow is expected to persist in parts of northwest Indiana, specifically LaPorte County, into Thursday morning, with accumulations of 3-to-5 inches possible in some areas.

Thursday Afternoon

Highs Thursday are expected to reach into the upper-20s, but wind chills could still be in the upper single digits or the low teens across the area as blustery winds continue.

There should be some sunshine across most of the area during the afternoon, but it won’t do much in taking an edge off the cold.

Friday

Temperatures will rise into the low-30s for most of the Chicago area, and winds will continue to ease, paving the way for a slightly warmer weekend with sunnier skies and little risk of precipitation, at least before another system begins approaching the area Sunday night.

Saturday and Sunday

High temperatures Saturday could get into the upper-30s or even low-40s, and Sunday readings will be even warmer, with highs in the upper-40s or potentially even cracking 50 degrees in some southern suburbs.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, as well as the latest forecasts.