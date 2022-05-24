Illinois, Indiana Could See ‘Marginal' Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

The Midwest, including Illinois and Indiana, could potentially see strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes and damaging winds possible with the storms.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, all of Illinois and Indiana are currently under a “marginal” risk for severe weather on Wednesday, the lowest of five storm risk categories that the SPC uses.

Due to a destabilization of the atmosphere over the Midwest, officials with the SPC and the National Weather Service say that isolated damaging winds, some hail and even a few weak tornadoes could be possible during any severe storms that develop over the region.

Officials say that the greatest chance for severe weather Wednesday will likely come during the mid-afternoon and into the mid-evening hours.

Rain is expected to fall for most of the day throughout the area, and those showers will continue to linger through at least Friday morning.

High temperatures could reach into the 70s on Wednesday, but slightly cooler readings are expected on Thursday and Friday as the system churns its way through the Midwest.

A warm-up is likely after that, with dry conditions and highs reaching into the 70s and 80s over most of the upcoming holiday weekend.