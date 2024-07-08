Hurricane Beryl's remnants could deluge parts of Chicago area this week

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas early Monday, but it could quickly work its way up the Mississippi River Valley and impact parts of the Chicago area as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, lashing Texas with heavy rains and ferocious winds as it came onshore.

While the exact track of the storm system as it heads northward remains unknown, it appears that the hurricane’s remnants will push northward toward the Great Lakes region, potentially bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and concerns about flooding to the Midwest.

Outer bands of the system could begin hitting Illinois as early as Tuesday, and could bring showers and embedded thunderstorms to parts of the Chicago area by the afternoon or early evening hours, according to forecast models.

According to the National Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook released Monday morning, the expectation at this time is that the storm will primarily impact areas to the southeast of Interstate 55, leading to heavy rain and flooding concerns in a wide swath of the Chicago area.

The bulk of the rain is expected to arrive by Tuesday night and stick around until late Wednesday morning or even into the afternoon, with localized flooding possible in some locations before the system finally chugs off to the east.

After the system passes through, temperatures are expected to rise quickly heading into the weekend. By Saturday, readings could reach into the low-90s, and things will get even warmer on Sunday and Monday, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees thanks to climbing humidity.

To keep track of Beryl’s movement across Texas and the Great Plains, and to get the latest forecasts for when its impacts could be felt in the Chicago area, be sure to download the NBC Chicago app and to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team’s forecasts, both on TV and on the 24/7 Streaming News channel.