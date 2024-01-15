Hundreds of flights canceled amid wind chill warning in Chicago area

More than 300 flight cancellations were reported in Chicago Monday morning as a wind chill warning remained in effect.

As of 6:30 a.m., just under 200 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and another 161 were canceled at Midway Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind chill warning continues through noon Tuesday for many, with wind chills potentially dropping as low as 40 degrees below zero at times.

After the wind chill warning expires, a wind chill advisory will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday for several counties, according to NWS officials. It isn't until Wednesday morning that wind chills are expected to rise above -10 degrees.

Winds are expected to continue to be an issue in coming days.

A number of schools announced closures through Tuesday for the conditions.

While the majority of public schools already have Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, others have either canceled classes or shifted to e-learning because of the extreme cold.