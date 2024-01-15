Wind chill warning still in effect as dangerous cold continues in Chicago area

A wind chill warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area Monday morning, sparking school closures and flight cancellations across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, that warning will remain in effect until noon Tuesday for many, with wind chills potentially dropping as low as 40 degrees below zero at times.

Here's a look at the list of alerts across the Chicago area:

Kankakee and eastern Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana: Wind chill warning through noon Monday. Wind chill advisory through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Cook, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and northern and southern Will counties in Illinois: Wind chill warning through noon Tuesday. Wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana: Wind chill warning through noon Monday.

A number of schools announced closures through Tuesday for the conditions.

While the majority of public schools already have Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, others have either canceled classes or shifted to e-learning because of the extreme cold. With wind chills of up to 35 degrees below zero possible through mid-week, some schools have announced closures for Tuesday.

More than 300 flight cancellations were also reported as of 6 a.m. Monday and trains on Metra's BNSF line were stopped just before 8 a.m. north of Union Station due to frozen switches, the agency said. A fix was expected within two hours but exact timing wasn't immediately clear.

Wind gusts are expected to continue through the next several days.

For those outside in the cold, wind chills can be dangerous, causing frostbite in as little as 10-to-30 minutes on exposed skin.

Residents are advised to avoid outside activity if possible. If residents have to be outside, they are encouraged to wear protective clothing and to minimize travel time whenever possible.

After the wind chill warning expires, a wind chill advisory will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday for several counties, according to NWS officials. It isn't until Wednesday morning that wind chills are expected to rise above -10 degrees.

Winds are expected to continue to be an issue in coming days.