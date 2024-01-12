How to track Chicago's snow plows as winter storm impacts travelers

With the Chicago area facing a winter storm for the second time this week, those who are planning to leave their homes may want to look ahead and see when crews will come by to clear the snow from city streets.

Launched in 2012, “Plow Tracker" allows residents to follow which streets are being cleared of snow in real time.

To use the tool, click here. You can enter your address to locate plows near you.

In a news conference Friday, Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication Executive Director Jose Tirado warned residents about upcoming travel, as more snow was expected.

"If you must travel, use extreme caution," Tirado said.

During the press conference, Commissioner of Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Olumsibo Ige encouraged seniors and those with health issues to stay home, and refrain from physical activity, like shoveling.

"I encourage everyone to check on senior friends and family members, those with disabilities, and anyone who is not able to get to a warming center," Ige said.

Ige also encouraged parents to protect young children, and warned of the risks of playing in the snow.

"Playing outside in the cold for long periods can also take a toll. So help keep them indoors as much as possible," Ige said.

During the update, Chicago officials reminded residents to not use ovens or stoves as heating devices, and to not attempt to shovel show off roofs.

As Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt looked ahead to Friday afternoon's upcoming snow and cold, she she noted a chilling statistic.

"Limit your time outdoors," Nance-Holt said. "We have not seen cold weather like this since 2019."