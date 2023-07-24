Chicago area to see ‘hottest air of the season' with humidity, temperatures over 90 degrees

While the Chicago area this summer has seen torrential downpours, historic flooding, strong thunderstorms and even tornadoes, temperatures and humidity across the region have remained mostly mild, despite other states setting heat records.

But that's all set to change.

"Get ready for the hottest air of the season to build this week," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, as forecast models show the Chicago area is expected to hit high temperatures above 90 degrees for several days in a row, with heat indices near 100.

Southwest heat wave simmering since spring will expand to cover much of U.S.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

However, a cluster of storms midweek could interrupt the heat wave, a tweet from the National Weather Service said.

Heat and humidity will build throughout the week with the hottest air of the season poised to arrive by Wednesday. Cluster of storms may disrupt an outright heatwave, so keep an eye on the forecast. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/TCYnHKPkdI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 23, 2023

As the work week gets underway, here's a look at your five day forecast for the area.

Monday

Monday is expected to be a mostly dry and sunny start to the week, with a high temperature of 88 degrees. Along the lake however, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are more likely.

In terms of humidity, Monday is expected to remain comfortable.

Monday evening and overnight could see a low chance of storms, as isolated or scattered storms could form south of Interstate 80, forecast models show.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

More heat and humidity will build Tuesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with an expected high of 90 degrees -- but that's just the beginning.

"The real stuff will move in on Wednesday," Roman said, with a predicted high temperature of 92 degrees, and humidity rising to a muggier level.

Here are 8 Illinois water parks you can visit to cool down this summer

Thursday, temperatures are expected to be even warmer, with a high temperature of 95 degrees. Additionally, heat indices are expected to make temperatures feel closer to 100.

Storm chances both days however could halt the heat wave and limit the high temperatures, Roman said.

Although temperatures midweek are expected to be extremely warm, its unlikely the area will break any heat records, the NWS said.

Friday

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the very warm temperatures and storm chances are expected to continue into Friday, with a high temperature of 92 degrees.

Next week, a temperature reprieve is expected, Roman said, with temperatures at or below the average high of 84 degrees.

Cooling centers

"The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) encourages residents to be prepared for temperatures reaching dangerous levels this week as temperatures are forecasted to go into the 90s," a release from the city said in a release.

Here's a list of the city's six cooling centers, which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 Hours)

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

"During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads located throughout the city," the release added.

According to the OMEC, the NWS will issue an "extreme heat warning" if the heat index is expected to exceed 105-110 degrees for at least two consecutive days.