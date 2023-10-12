Gloomy Chicago weather continues with more heavy rain; strong to severe storms possible

A gloomy stretch of weather for the Chicago area is set to continue several more rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday, stretching through Friday and even into the weekend.

Some of the storms have the potential to turn strong to severe, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail all possible.

Thursday, scattered overnight showers that brought heavy rain to the south and west are expected to continue through the morning hours, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

According to Roman, those thundershowers are expected to move into more northern counties through 10 a.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Rain will gradually taper Thursday afternoon, but clouds and cool temperatures are expected to linger in some parts, Roman said. To the north and west, temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s. To the south, more sunshine and temperatures highs in the 70s are expected, Roman said.

By Friday, even more heavy downpours in the forecast, the National Weather Service said.

"Widespread, soaking rain will arrive on Friday with gusty east winds," the NWS said in a tweet. "Repeated rounds of rain will lead to rises in river levels, and may cause ponding in low-lying areas."

Widespread, soaking rain will arrive on Fri with gusty east winds. Repeated rounds of rain will lead to rises in river levels, and may cause ponding in low-lying areas. Keep an umbrella and rain jacket handy! (The severe threat appears to be lowering for our area). #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ErnpUrcmlg — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 12, 2023

As a cold front moves through, Friday will also see a low-end, "marginal" risk for severe weather, Roman said, which ranks as level one on a five-level scale.

According to Roman, the severe weather risk Friday is greatest between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., and for counties to the south and west. In those parts, heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail are all possible, Roman said.

Although the rain is expected to taper in the evening hours, showers are expected to linger all day Saturday and into Sunday, forecast models show, with more rain expected Monday.

Additionally, temperatures over the weekend are likely to remain cool.

"Expect a raw, chilly and windy rain for Saturday," Roman said.

Overall, rain totals are expected to top between 1-1.5 inches in most parts, Roman added.

Dry weather and warmer temperatures are expected to move in by Tuesday, forecast models show.