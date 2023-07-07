Chicago Weather

Flooding, heavy rain possible in some Chicago-area communities through early Saturday

Multiple rounds of storms could arrive overnight, possibly leading to flooding and large amounts of rainfall, specifically south of Interstate 80, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Nearly one week after record-setting rain led to flooded expressways and damaged homes in parts of Chicago and beyond, other communities are bracing for the possibility of intense rainfall, fierce winds and flooding.

Some areas were expecting rain late Friday night as a band of light showers moved westward toward the region, according to the National Weather Service. The main concern, however, was what could happen in the following hours --- with strong storms possible.

Multiple rounds of storms could arrive overnight, possibly leading to flooding and large amounts of rainfall, specifically south of Interstate 80, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. The threat for localized flooding will shift south and east during the morning hours, according to meteorologists, as heavier showers and embedded thunderstorms move across the region.

Flooding isn't the only threat - with damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail both possibilities.

While Northern Illinois will likely be drying out in the late morning, precipitation will likely last longer in Northwest Indiana. There, rain is expected to last through a part of the early afternoon.

After that, we'll be in the clear -- at least for the rest of the weekend.

Dry conditions will set in later on, with temperatures sitting in the mid 70s.

The situation will be a similar one on Sunday as partly sunny skies develop - with temperatures in the low 80s. The beginning of the work week will be even warmer, with temperatures rising into the high 80s. 



									

												

			

	
