Flood watch issued for parts of Chicago area ahead of heavy rain, storms

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large swath of the Chicago area, as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl are expected to bring heavy, sustained rain to the region this week.

The watch includes DuPage, Cook, Grundy, Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

That watch will remain in effect until Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Creeks and streams could overflow their banks, and flooding may occur in areas where drainage is poor or nonexistent, as can be the case in urban areas.

Significant increases in water levels on area rivers are also possible, with up to six inches of rain possible in some locations, according to officials.

The remnants of Beryl are expected to start impacting the area on Tuesday afternoon and will likely stick around through most of Wednesday morning, with the heaviest rain expected to occur Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday.

That storm caused power outages for millions of Texas residents after it made landfall on Monday, with heavy rain and tornado warnings also reported as Beryl came onshore.

The storm is expected to eventually push out to the east by Wednesday afternoon, with cooler temperatures expected as the low-pressure system causes winds to shift off of Lake Michigan, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. That will also lead to hazardous conditions at area beaches, with high waves and rip currents expected.