‘Elevated' wildfire threat in Chicago area due to dry, windy conditions

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are warning residents of dangerous conditions that could be conducive to the spread of wildfires on Sunday.

According to an alert issued by NWS officials, the conditions could help fuel the spread of fires, with forecasters asking the public to postpone outdoor burning when possible.

Parts of western Illinois are even under a red flag warning due to the conditions, according to NWS officials.

Strong winds out of the south are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour throughout the day on Sunday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Warm temperatures in the low-70s could also help to fuel the spread of any fires, as could low dewpoints, which were in the upper-30s on Sunday morning in the city of Chicago.

Conditions will likely be similar on Monday, though winds are expected to ease slightly. There is also a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day, with a “marginal” threat of severe weather in the forecast.