ComEd takes steps to prepare for possible power outages amid ice storm

With freezing rain expected to cause ice accumulations across the Chicago area, ComEd is preparing for the event of any power outages caused by that ice.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until Tuesday morning, with up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation possible during the evening and overnight hours.

That ice could cause issues for power lines and tree branches, leading ComEd to take preventative steps.

According to the company, increased staffing has been undertaken, along with readying additional equipment to respond to any outages.

“We are positioning our crews and equipment to respond quickly and safely to any interruptions that occur from this ice storm,” ComEd COO David Perez said in a statement.

Fortunately, no outages have been reported Monday night, but freezing rain is expected to intensify during the evening and the overnight hours, according to forecast models.

Customers who experience power outages are encouraged to text the word “OUT” to 26633, or to use ComEd’s website or mobile app to report the outage.

If a downed power line is spotted, call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Residents are advised to never approach downed power lines, and in the event of an outage not to approach crews to ask about restoration times. Those crews may be working on live equipment, which could pose a danger to non-employees.