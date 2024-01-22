Up to quarter-inch of ice possible as freezing rain hammers Chicago area

A winter weather advisory continues in the Chicago area Monday, as another round of freezing rain could cause up to one-quarter inch of ice accumulation in some locations.

According to the National Weather Service, those advisories will run through Tuesday morning, as air temperatures will likely climb above the freezing mark while ground temperatures will remain below freezing.

As a result, travel impacts are expected to continue into Tuesday morning, with the most “impactful” freezing rain developing in the late evening hours and continuing overnight, officials say.

The freezing rain could cause slick areas on roadways and lead to slide-offs and accidents, with motorists urged to allow for extra time when traveling to destinations. Lowering traveling speeds and avoiding sudden braking where possible are also advised as the freezing rain resumes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Freezing rain tonight may cause travel impacts into Tue AM. Rain likely to change to wet snow parts of far N IL Tue AM. As precip winds down Tue PM, attention turns to the potential for fog, some dense Tue. eve. into Wed. AM. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/le5xdbH1oz — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 22, 2024

The ice could also build on tree branches and power lines, but light winds will likely only result in isolated power outages, officials noted.

Travel impacts will continue into Tuesday morning, with areas north of Interstate 88 seeing rain transition back to snow for a period of time, leading to 1-to-2 inches of accumulation. Areas to the south will see freezing rain continue for a time, but ultimately warming temperatures will lead to liquid rain as the system begins to move out.

A new weather threat could emerge Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours, with dense fog expected. That could once again impact travel across the area, according to NWS officials.