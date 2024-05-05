Chicago's forecast calls for cooler, sunny conditions Sunday

After temperatures soared into the 80s across parts of the Chicago area on Saturday, temperatures will be decidedly cooler on Sunday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, things will also be drier, with the threat of rain subsiding after several suburbs saw severe thunderstorms on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.

Forecast models indicate that temperatures will be right around their seasonal averages, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s across the area. Temperatures could be significantly cooler near the lake however, with highs only in the 50s in those locations.

Monday will see slightly warmer temperatures and dry conditions again, with readings in the low-70s expected across much of the area. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Great Plains, but the Chicago area will be spared the brunt of those storms until Tuesday.

That day will begin a pattern of unsettled weather in the area, with chances of rain featuring in the forecast for several days. It will start Tuesday with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with isolated storms potentially reaching severe thresholds. Both the morning and evening commute could be impacted by heavy rains and gusty winds, according to forecast models.

Wednesday will again see a chance of thunderstorms in the area, with highs in the mid-70s across much of the region. Temperatures will cool Thursday and into Friday, with readings in the low-60s and the threat of scattered showers still present.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest news and information.