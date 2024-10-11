Big temperature swing ahead as seasonably fall weather returns this weekend

Unseasonably warm weather will give way to the Chicago area's first significant cooldown of the season as temperatures plunge this weekend.

And with that, you might want to consider a light jacket if you plan to spend any significant amount of time outdoors.

High temperatures sat in the 80s on Friday, marking a pleasant end to the work week and what could be a final taste of summer-like weather. Colder conditions were expected in the overnight hours, with winds likely arriving from the north, northeast and south -- and making for a breezy night, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Temperatures will make a drastic drop on Saturday, with highs sitting in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will arrive in the evening hours -- and storms could, too -- potentially putting a damper on evening plans.

As Sunday rolls around and tens of thousands of participants gear up for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, moisture could be a factor for runners. While rain isn't likely during the race, residual moisture from preceding rain could make for wet pavement. The rest of the day will see temperatures similar to Saturday -- with highs also in the mid-to-upper 60s -- and the possibility of a few showers near the lake.

Conditions will take a chillier turn come Sunday as the first cooldown of the season commences, leading to overnight temperatures as low as the mid-to-upper 30s, according to the NWS. Monday will bring another chance of showers, as well as a continued decline in temperatures; highs will likely sit in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Frost could develop overnight Monday into Tuesday, but gardeners will especially want to pay attention to Tuesday into Wednesday, when a killing freeze is possible. A killing freeze is any temperature that kills annual vegetation without formation of frost crystals on surface, according to the American Meteorological Society.

Low temperatures could reach 28 degrees overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday, meanwhile, will be on par with Monday, also sitting in the mid-to-upper 50s.