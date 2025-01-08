Wednesday morning started out cold in the Chicago area, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with frigid temperatures expected to persist as Arctic air continues to grip much of the Midwest and Eastern part of the U.S.

And later this week, a winter storm brewing in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas is set to move into Illinois.

"Temperatures feel like two degrees," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of the winter chill in some parts early Wednesday. Wednesday was expected to remain mostly sunny and dry, though some flurries could form near Lake Michigan, Roman added.

Late Thursday into Friday is when the area's next chance for snow arrives, Roman said, as a winter system bringing winter storm warnings and watches to Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia is set to move into Illinois.

National Weather Service meteorologists predicted wintry precipitation across the southern Plains region starting Wednesday night, with snow likely in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Farther south, snow could transition to sleet and freezing rain, which meteorologists warn could result in hazardous driving conditions.

According to Roman, snow from that storm is expected to hit Central and Southern Illinois the hardest, though parts of the Chicago area are also expected to see winter weather overnight Thursday into Friday.

"Heavier snow to stay south of Chicago again," Roman said, noting that a similar system moved through earlier in the week.

Still, as much as one to three inches of snow could pile up in the Chicago area by Friday night, Roman said.

"Accumulating snow is likely for much of the Chicago metro and areas around and east of I-55 late Thursday night into Friday afternoon, with slippery conditions possible during the Friday morning commute," the NWS said.

A period of accumulating snow is expected late Thursday night into Friday, with the highest chances for at least one inch of snow around and east of I-55. This may result in slippery road conditions for the Friday AM commute. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/DTwCV8vqoI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2025

Over the weekend, another chance for snow comes Sunday, as a clipper system moves in, Roman said, with the highest chances for flurries near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.