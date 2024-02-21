Chicago weather: 60-degree temperatures followed by storm chances and snow flurries

The Chicago area Wednesday will see its first 60-degree day of the year, with temperatures coming just a few degrees shy of a warm weather record set more than 90 years ago.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Wednesday will see a high temperature of 64 degrees. That's approximately 25 degrees above the average for this time of year, and just three degrees below the record of 67, set in 1930, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

As of 5:15 a.m., temperatures hovered around 46 degrees. According to Roman, February mornings in Chicago typically dip into the 20s.

Most parts across the Chicago area Wednesday will be partly sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s. In the evening, clouds are expected to gradually increase as scattered showers develop to the south.

Those scattered showers could evolve into thunderstorms, Roman said, especially in the southern parts of Grundy, LaSalle and Kankakee counties. Those parts are under a level one, "marginal" risk of severe weather, Roman said, with the potential for strong storms and penny-sized hail.

The rain could miss those areas altogether though, and remain further south.

"I do think those storms will stay south, in Central Illinois," Roman said.

Showers are expected to continue overnight and linger through early Thursday morning, Roman said.

Very mild conditions continue Wednesday. A cold front then brings shower chances to the region Wednesday night into Thursday along with briefly cooler conditions to close out the week. Another warming trend commences next week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/aXzhAeTJK1 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 20, 2024

By 11 a.m., showers will push to the south, making way for drier conditions and sunshine, Roman said. Temperatures Thursday will cool slightly, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Friday, colder air is set to move in, with the chance for light flurries lingering to the west around 11 a.m.

"We're not talking a whole lot of snow," Roman said. "Some light snow, light flurries."

Friday and Saturday, temperature highs will be in the 40s. Temperatures creep back up Sunday, with highs in the 50s, and more 60-degree readings Monday and Tuesday,