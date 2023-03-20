Chicago's Spring Season to Start With Frequent Rain, Possible Snow in Forecast

If a Chicago-area resident were asked to envision what the start of spring should look like, it would likely involve frequent rain showers and warmer temperatures, and that’s pretty much exactly what Mother Nature has in store for the region all week long.

Before precipitation enters the forecast, residents will be treated to plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 50 degrees on Monday, the official start of spring.

Hazy conditions could be possible, but for the most part residents will enjoy a pleasant day, but some big changes are looming because of an approaching storm system.

Tuesday will see mild temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s, but rain will slowly build in from the south during the afternoon and become more widespread in the evening, with some occasional downpours possible, according to forecast models.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That part of the system will likely continue to impact the area Wednesday morning, and after a possible respite in the late morning and early afternoon, more rain could develop and become more widespread during the evening hours. Some thunderstorms could also develop, though severe weather likely isn’t in the cards at this point, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in northern Missouri and portions of southern Iowa, however.

Wednesday will see the warmest temperatures of the week, with some parts of the south suburbs approaching 60 degrees.

Thursday morning will see a bit more rain, then a longer-term break in the action, with some sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, right around the normal average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Round three of showers will arrive in force on Friday, with moisture once again building in from the south thanks to southerly breezes.

That rain could potentially mix with wet snow in the overnight hours as temperatures approach the freezing mark across the region, with the main threat of that type of precipitation coming north of Interstate 80.

High temperatures will rise back up into the 50s by Saturday and into Sunday, with chances for some late rain or even a bit of snow possible on both days.

For all the latest details on the evolving forecast, download the NBC Chicago app, or tune into the NBC 5 News on television or the station’s 24/7 News Streaming channel.