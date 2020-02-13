Chicago Set to See Coldest Valentine’s Day In 77 Years

Make sure you and your loved one are bundled up if you're heading out together to celebrate Valentine's Day in the Chicago area on Friday.

No, we're not shattering records. But yes, it's going to be the second coldest Valentine's Day in Chicago weather history.

The chilly story starts Thursday afternoon, when temperatures will fall throughout the day behind a strong front that brought 3 to 5 inches of snow to the area. By Friday morning, the air temperature in Chicago will drop below zero for the first time in 346 days. The morning low of -1 degree will be the coldest reading in the city since March 4, 2019.

Snow is moving out, but temperatures will drop below zero in Chicago for the first time since last March.

Wind chill readings will be even lower, likely dropping below -20 degrees in the northern and western suburbs.

There will be lots of sunshine Friday afternoon, but it'll only warm up to 15 degrees, which is 20 degrees below-average and also the coldest Valentine's Day in 77 years.

Bundle up!