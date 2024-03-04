Chicago radar: Track showers, thunderstorms approaching area

The Chicago area could potentially see severe thunderstorms in coming hours ahead of an approaching cold front, with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rains all possible.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is at a marginal risk of severe weather on Monday, with warnings already popping up to the west and north of the region.

As the storm system approaches your area, you can track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.

