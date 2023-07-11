Chicago radar: track rain and storms as they make their way through the area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Rain and potentially severe storms brought the threat of heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail into the Chicago area Tuesday, marking the first of several rounds of an "unsettled" weather pattern, with a stronger chance of storms expected Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for east-central Cook County until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible, along with quarter-size hail. The hail could cause damage to vehicles, and storms could potentially cause wind damage to trees and power lines.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Forecasters say "widely scattered thunderstorms" are expected throughout the afternoon hours, threatening more flooding in regions that have experienced multiple rounds in recent weeks.

"If thunder roars, go indoors!" the NWS tweeted.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.