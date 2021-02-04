Chicago Snowstorm: Flights Canceled, Plows Deployed Ahead of Afternoon Commute

Snow started falling across the Chicago area Thursday, becoming heavy at times, as a winter weather advisory remained in effect.

By Thursday afternoon, hundreds of flights had been canceled, plows were deployed and traffic impacts were anticipated.

Here's a look at what's happening around the Chicago area:

3:24 p.m.: ComEd Reports Dozens of Outages

ComEd was reported at least 28 outages affecting 88 customers as of 3:24 p.m. Thursday.

3 p.m.: More Than 200 Flights Canceled in Chicago as Snow Moves In

More than 200 flights were canceled in Chicago Thursday as a snowstorm moved into the area.

As of 3 p.m., O'Hare Airport reported 179 flight cancellations while Midway Airport had 95 canceled flights.

2 p.m. City of Chicago Deploys 200-Plus Snow Vehicles Amid Heavy Snow Fall

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow plows and salt spreaders as heavy snow is expected to continue to fall across the area.

The Chicago area is under a winter storm advisory and hazardous road conditions are expected as sleet and snow are forecasted to continue through the day along with a drop in temperature.

DSS plans to expand from 211 snow vehicles to 287 by rush hour and will focus on Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Show Drive, according to a press release.

1 p.m.: Live Radar of the Snowstorm Hitting the Chicago Area

Another snowstorm is hitting the Chicago area Thursday, with the entire area under a winter weather advisory warning of up to 5 inches possible in some locations.

Snow started falling in the late-morning and early afternoon hours, growing quickly in its intensity.

Track the system as it moves across the area using the live radar images here.

11 a.m.: Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect

A winter weather advisory took effect across the Chicago area beginning at 11 a.m.

The advisory continues through noon Friday for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, Kankakee, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Newton, Jasper and Porter counties in Indiana.

Full forecast here.

The advisory warns snow could become heavy Thursday afternoon and early evening, bringing total accumulations between 2 and 5 inches along with wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

The combination of strong winds and snow could create hazardous travel for afternoon and evening commute.

"Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the advisory warns. "The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday afternoon and evening commute. Pockets of blowing snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute."

Under the weather advisory, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties are all expected to see between 2 and 5 inches of accumulation.

Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton and Jasper Counties in northwest Indiana are projected to see between 3 and 5 inches, with higher amounts possible.

La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are forecast to see between 2 and 4 inches of accumulation, with isolated higher totals.