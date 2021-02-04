City of Chicago Deploys 200-Plus Snow Vehicles Amid Heavy Snow Fall

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow plows and salt spreaders as heavy snow is expected to continue to fall across the area.

The Chicago area is under a winter storm advisory and hazardous road conditions are expected as sleet and snow are forecasted to continue through the day along with a drop in temperature.

DSS plans to expand from 211 snow vehicles to 287 by rush hour and will focus on Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Show Drive, according to a press release.

City officials urge residents who must travel Thursday to pay attention to conditions and reduce speeds as well as clean off their vehicles before the extreme cold temperatures expected this weekend.