Winter Weather Advisory

City of Chicago Deploys 200-Plus Snow Vehicles Amid Heavy Snow Fall

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed 211 snow vehicles and will increase their number ahead of the evening rush

chicken waffle skin
Getty Images

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow plows and salt spreaders as heavy snow is expected to continue to fall across the area.

The Chicago area is under a winter storm advisory and hazardous road conditions are expected as sleet and snow are forecasted to continue through the day along with a drop in temperature.

DSS plans to expand from 211 snow vehicles to 287 by rush hour and will focus on Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Show Drive, according to a press release.

Local

Chicago Forecast 9 mins ago

Chicago Snowstorm: Flights Canceled, Plows Deployed Ahead of Afternoon Commute

Chicago Forecast 23 mins ago

More Than 200 Flights Canceled in Chicago as Snow Moves In

City officials urge residents who must travel Thursday to pay attention to conditions and reduce speeds as well as clean off their vehicles before the extreme cold temperatures expected this weekend.

This article tagged under:

Winter Weather Advisorychicago snowChicago winter stormchicago snow stormchicago streets and sanitation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us