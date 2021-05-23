Chicago Forecast: Warm Temps Continue, With Scattered Showers Possible

A blast of summer-like weather in the Chicago area is going to continue on Sunday, but a cold front is going to bring some sweeping, albeit temporary, changes to locations near Lake Michigan.

To start the day, the area will see a slight chance of isolated showers, but those should mostly clear out by the noon hour, with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions expected thereafter.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Temperatures will vary quite a bit across the area, rising into the upper-70s to mid-80s by Sunday afternoon, according to current forecast models.

In the late afternoon, a cold front is expected to sweep southward along the shore of Lake Michigan, bringing the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms and, more notably, a fairly significant cooldown in communities near the lake.

Temperatures will likely drop into the 60s in many locations along the lake, including the city of Chicago, providing a brief respite from the summer-like heat that has been impacting the area over the last few days.

Windy conditions could also occur on the lake, so boaters are advised to be wary of choppy conditions if they are out on the water in the later afternoon.

Conditions will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with cooler temperatures expected, but the mercury will once again soar on Monday, with highs in the mid-80s expected through most of the area. Things will likely stay that warm until at least Wednesday, with another front moving through and dropping temperatures back into the upper-60s and low-70s for the last two days of the work week.