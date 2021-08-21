Chicago Forecast: Saturday to Feature Warm Temperatures, Chance for Showers and Storms

Saturday will bring several chances of rain to the Chicago area, setting the stage for an unsettled stretch of weather that will bring hot temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms over the next several days.

According to current forecast models, the Chicago area could potentially see widely scattered showers in the late morning hours Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s across most of the region, with cloudy skies giving way to the chance for more showers and possible thunderstorms in the evening. The threat of rain is expected to end by 11 p.m. or midnight, according to forecast models.

Winds will shift out of the north on Sunday, bringing cooler and clearer conditions. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday, with highs right around their seasonal average in the low-80s.

Late Sunday evening and into Monday morning, the winds will shift again, this time coming out of the south, which will set up the weather pattern for the early part of the work week. Much warmer temperatures are expected, with highs in the low-90s through at least Wednesday.

Tuesday will likely bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region, with hot and humid conditions potentially fueling some of those storms.

In fact, the area will see off-and-on chances for rain through Friday, although temperatures are expected to cool later in the week.