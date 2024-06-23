Chicago area to see relief from heat, but it may be short-lived

After more than a week of intense heat, the Chicago area will get some welcome relief on Sunday, but could it be short-lived?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, June 2024 is currently the sixth-warmest June on record in the city of Chicago, with high temperatures nearly five degrees above their seasonal averages. Chicago has seen high temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer on six of the last seven days, but that is going to change Sunday.

The forecast for Sunday calls for cooler conditions, with humidity dropping throughout the day and partly-to-mostly sunny skies expected.

High temperatures will likely settle around 80 degrees or into the low-80s in some locations, but readings will be cooler near the lake, according to forecast models.

Monday will see similar conditions, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and partly sunny skies. Clouds are expected to start building late Monday and into Tuesday morning, and temperatures will also start to rise as the area heads into Tuesday.

Current forecast models are calling for highs to soar back into the low-to-mid 90s on Tuesday, but what’s more noteworthy will be the humidity, which could push heat indices to 100 degrees or warmer in the area.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning, and those would likely take some of the sting out of the heat. If those don’t develop however, the heat and oppressive humidity could help fuel strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, according to forecast models.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is at a “slight” risk of severe weather on Tuesday, the second of five levels the SPC uses to forecast severe storm threats.

After those storms pass through the area, things will cool off again, with Chicago expected to see highs in the upper-70s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For all the latest weather news and information, be sure to download the NBC Chicago app.