Chicago forecast: Rain showers bring some relief, but is it enough to quell fire risk this weekend?

Morning rain showers Friday brought brief relief from dry weather for some, but it likely won't be enough to keep fire risks at bay this weekend.

The wet weather early Friday will clear for sunshine as the day moves on, with milder temperatures in store. Highs are set to range from the upper-60s to mid-70s across the Chicago area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Another chance for rain is possible in the days ahead.

While Saturday looks to be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-70s and low-80s, overnight rain is possible. The rain looks to move in sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to Storm Team predictions.

The rain is not expected to be significant, however, leaving the potential for dangerous conditions Sunday.

The National Weather Service says an elevated fire danger remains likely Sunday "due to the combination of dry conditions and gusty winds."

Meanwhile, a massive geomagnetic storm could make the Northern Lights visible in the Chicago area Friday.

While clouds may have blocked many views of the Lights Thursday, it is possible that the Lights may be visible again Friday, with much clearer conditions across the area. The Aurora Borealis may not be as strong however, meaning that using a phone camera may be a better way to see them, according to officials.

Check back for updates as the forecast continues to develop.

