Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Conditions Expected as Temps Remain Above Normal

The Chicago area’s recent run of above-average temperatures will continue unabated in the coming days, but Sunday is expected to be a bit more dreary of an affair, with cloud cover building throughout the day.

According to forecasts, some areas may see clear skies during the morning hours, but by the afternoon clouds are expected to build throughout the region.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the low-40s in most locations, with the mercury inching slightly higher in others, but ultimately temperatures are expected to once again be at least 10 degrees above normal for late December.

After sunset, widely scattered showers are expected to develop and move into the area, with the chance of rain increasing during the overnight hours.

Those showers are expected to linger into the early morning hours of Monday, but the start of the work week is expected to remain dry, albeit still cloudy. Temperatures are expected to be even warmer on Monday, rising back into the low-to-mid 50s area-wide.

Tuesday will see the week’s biggest weather disturbance, as widespread showers are expected throughout the day. In the early morning hours, it may be cool enough for snow to develop, especially in Chicago and the northern suburbs, but by the late morning the precipitation will switch over to all rain as temperatures climb back into the low-to-mid 40s.

After that system clears out of the area Tuesday evening, cooler temperatures will arrive behind it, setting the stage for the remainder of the work week. Highs are expected to retreat to around their seasonal averages, climbing into the low-to-mid 30s under mostly clear skies through Friday.