Chicago area's Fourth of July forecast comes into focus

Those Chicago-area residents hoping to get outdoors and enjoy the summery weather this Fourth of July weekend have been casting a weary eye on the forecast throughout the week, but good news has emerged as those forecasts have been finalized.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the originally expected showers and storms should be isolated in nature, and likely won’t stick around into the evening hours.

That rain is expected to occur mostly in the afternoon, though there is still a chance of an isolated shower or storm during the evening, according to forecast models.

What’s more, cloudy skies are expected to start clearing in the afternoon, potentially paving the way for vivid fireworks displays in numerous suburbs.

As for temperatures, highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s across the area, just above seasonal averages for early July according to the National Weather Service.

Friday morning could bring more isolated showers and storms to the region, with cooler temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s, according to forecast models. Saturday will likely see sunny skies and highs in the low-80s, with late-day showers and storms possible on Sunday as temperatures increase slightly into the mid-80s across much of the area.

