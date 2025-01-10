Containment status for California wildfires: The latest on where things stand

Firefighters aided by calmer winds saw the first signs of successfully beating back a series of deadly and devastating wildfires Thursday, though the fires still burned out of control in and around Los Angeles as the enormity of the devastation started to come into focus with haunting scenes of destruction.

City leaders were encouraged Thursday after firefighters made significant gains at slowing the spread of the two biggest fires that had ignited block after block from Pacific Palisades to inland Altadena, a community near Pasadena.

Crews also knocked down a blaze in the Hollywood Hills, allowing an evacuation to be lifted Thursday. The fire that sparked up late Wednesday near the heart of the entertainment industry came perilously close to igniting the famed Hollywood Bowl outdoor concert venue.

“While we are still facing significant threats, I am hopeful that the tide is turning,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Thursday.

While several fires had sparked across the area, the two main fires were no longer spreading significantly Thursday, though both remained at 0% containment, officials said.

Wind gusts were expected to strengthen Thursday evening through Friday morning, with another round of strong winds expected early next week, raising concerns that the conditions could worsen, the National Weather Service said.

Here's a look at the containment status for each active fire currently burning in California, according to officials.

Eaton Fire

More than 4,000 structures have been destroyed in the Eaton fire in the Los Angeles area, county Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Thursday.

With more than 10,600 acres burned so far, this fire remained at 0% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Palisades Fire

Los Angeles city officials say thousands more structures were burned in the Palisades Pacific community.

The largest of the fires burning so far, with more than 17,200 acres burned, this fire also remained at 0% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Hurst Fire

Spanning 671 acres, the Hurst fire sits at 10% contained.

Lidia Fire

The Lidia Fire, which last sat at about 348 acres burned, was nearly contained, reaching up to 60% as of Thursday afternoon.

Kenneth Fire

Traveling between Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Kenneth fire sat at 50 acres and was 0% contained as of Thursday afternoon.