Brutal cold, late snow in Chicago forecast Wednesday

Things will start out brutally cold in the Chicago area Wednesday and then wrap up with light snow in the late evening and overnight hours.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the chilly conditions that have gripped the Chicago area will continue into Wednesday morning, with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero across the region.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer than Tuesday was, with highs climbing into the low-20s across the area, but late in the afternoon clouds will begin to build into the area as a clipper system spins down from Canada and begins to sweep toward the upper Midwest.

That system will take a while to arrive, finally bringing bands of light snow to the area late Wednesday night, and the snow is expected to continue past daybreak on Thursday, according to forecast models.

Even though the snow is expected to persist into Thursday morning, accumulations aren’t expected to be significant, with anywhere from a dusting to one-half inch of snow expected before the clipper system exits the region.

Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer on Thursday and into Friday, with readings in the upper-30s or even the low-40s across the area on both days, according to forecast models.

Another chance of precipitation will arrive late Friday and stick around into Saturday morning, starting out as mixed precipitation and then ending as scattered snow showers when the system moves out, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Behind that system lurks another blast of frigid air, which will send high temperatures plummeting. Sunday could see highs in the low-to-mid teens and Monday will be even colder, with highs in the single-digits and lows plunging below zero on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

Temperatures will slowly start to rebound next week, rising back into the 20s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.