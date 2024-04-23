Brief downpours, small hail among possible threats as storms move toward Chicago area

Brief downpours, high wind gusts, small hail and lightning strikes are among the threats and showers and storms move their way into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The possible storms come on the heels of rainfall Tuesday morning in some of the area's southern counties, including LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee in Illinois as well as Newton and Jasper in Indiana, Chicago's weather radar showed.

According to the NWS, the primary threat this evening lies in a relatively narrow corridor from Lake Michigan to the Fox Valley.

As showers pass over northern Illinois, a few of them have the potential for strengthening and developing strong wind gusts and small hail, mainly in a narrow corridor from Lake Michigan to the Fox Valley. If you see lightning or hear thunder roar, be sure to head indoors! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/HMjDJxe4eI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 23, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Earlier in the day, the NWS said the Chicago area was at a "marginal" risk of severe weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms was expected to hover over the area between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There is a level 1 out of 5 threat for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon, mainly between 3 and 8 pm north of I-80. Hail to about 1 inch diameter and strong to locally damaging wind gusts are the main threats with the strongest storms. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/5zd8bDDK45 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 23, 2024

In a tweet, the NWS noted that "a brief tornado can't be ruled out."

While temperatures Tuesday will remain mostly mild with highs in the 60s, the cold front passing through was expected to bring a dip in the mercury Wednesday, with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday were expected to remain dry, with the potential for patchy frost to develop early Thursday. Temperatures through the end of the week were predicted to bump back up, Roman said, with highs back in the 60s.

More rain chances arrive Friday, with scattered showers expected to last through Monday, Roman said.