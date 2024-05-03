Illinois Lottery

3 lucky Illinoisans win $1 million each on scratch-off lottery tickets

By NBC Chicago Staff

Lottery Sales Illinois Border
AP

While Mega Millions and Powerball likely come to mind when players think of big winnings, three lucky Illinois residents came away with $1 million in winnings on the "$10 Million" instant ticket scratch-off game, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The "$10 Million" game is the Illinois Lottery's first $50 scratch-off ticket, with three top prizes of $10 million remaining.

Two of the three $1 million winners were purchased in Chicago, while the other was bought in downstate Jacksonville.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Party House, 1818 West Morton Avenue, Jacksonville
  • BP, 2107 South Western Avenue, Chicago
  • Millennium News and Views, 151 East Randolph Street, Chicago

According to the Illinois Lottery, the players are the seventh, eighth and ninth players respectively to win one of the 15 available $1 million prizes.

The "$10 Million" game also gives players the best chance to win $500 of any lottery game in Illinois, the lottery said.

Each of the retailers that sold the winning tickets will receive a bonus of $10,000, or 1% of the total prize amount.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 22 million winning instant tickets have been sold so far in 2024, amounting to more than $563 million in prizes.

More information on the Illinois Lottery and games offered can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
