1 of the best lasagna dishes in the US is on the menu at this Chicago restaurant, new list says

Editors at Mashable recently scoured dining reviews to find the best lasagna on menus in the country

Lasagna is a staple on many Italian-American menus across the U.S. After all, it's the second most popular dish in America after garlic bread, according to a new survey.

In some restaurants, the lasagna may be the best item on the menu.

Editors at Mashable recently scoured dining reviews to find the best lasagna on menus in the country, according to a new article.

"To help you on your quest for the perfect lasagna, we scoured the internet to find out which restaurants serve versions that diners say are to die for," the article says. "From restaurants using classic red sauce and serving traditional homestyle versions to contemporary Italian trattorias serving unique takes on the dish, these are the absolute best restaurants in the U.S. to get your lasagna fix."

According to the article, restaurants in 11 states and in Washington D.C. made the list.

One of those restaurants, the article says, Bacchanalia at 2413 S Oakley Ave. in Chicago.

"There are plenty of restaurants that serve lasagna in Chicago, but many locals will tell you that Bacchanalia is simply the best," editors wrote. "Located in Little Italy, the restaurant is run by a family who traces their roots to Pisa in Tuscany. Since 1979, the family has been serving classic Italian-American fare like ravioli, gnocchi, fettuccine Alfredo, and oven-baked lasagna. The lasagna is such a fan favorite that it's been featured on television shows, including Chicago's Best and the Food Network's Comfort Food Tour."

The review went on to say at the lasagna at Bacchnalia is "exactly what you'd expect from an old-school Italian spot."

Restaurants in New York, Georgia, California, New Jersey and Oregon also made the list.

You can find the full article here.

