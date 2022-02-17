After Winter Storm Hammered Chicago Area, Windy Conditions and More Snow Possible Friday

Heavy snow that pounded the Chicago area and northwest Indiana on Thursday is finally beginning to taper off across the area, but more snow and gusty winds are in the forecast for Friday.

Before that front arrives in the afternoon and evening, crews will continue to clean up from a heavy snow storm that dumped as much as six inches or more of snow in Illinois, along with at least eight inches of snow in parts of northwest Indiana.

To make matters worse, the snow fell quickly, sometimes more than an inch an hour, causing massive traffic issues, including a pile-up that involved more than two dozen vehicles in Woodford County on Interstate 39.

While a dozen tow trucks continue to clean up that wreck, which miraculously left no one injured, another round of wind and snow is expected to hit as a cold-front moves through the region on Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Blowing snow could cause more travel issues Friday, especially in rural communities, and as a result several school districts across the region have already moved to e-learning for Friday.

When the front finishes moving through, it will leave colder temperatures behind it, albeit briefly. Temperatures Saturday are only expected to rise into the 20s, but much warmer conditions are expected for Sunday, with highs potentially approaching 50 degrees in many locations.

Monday will once again see highs in the upper-30s and low-40s, but another storm system could bring rain and snow to the region, according to forecast models.