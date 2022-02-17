Massive Pileup, Involving Approximately 100 Vehicles, Reported in Central Illinois Amid Whiteout Conditions

Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups, including one in Woodford County that police say may have involved more than 100 vehicles.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington Thursday afternoon after local police said a pileup several hundred yards (meters) long involving approximately 100 vehicles.

The crash occurred in Woodford County in the community of El Paso. Officials say that all lanes of Interstate 39 were shut down, with traffic diverted off at exit 14.

Illinois State Police say that there was a "multi-vehicle crash" at the scene, and that an "undetermined" number of vehicles were involved.

No further information was immediately available.

Several other area highways were experiencing significant issues, including I-74 eastbound near Champaign which was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several jack-knifed semitrailers, police said.

Interstate 55 was also the scene of multiple crashes between Bloomington and Dwight, according to state police, and Interstates 57 and 80 also had multiple crashes that snarled traffic during the evening commute.

“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick said.