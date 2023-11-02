After a Halloween snow event that landed in the record books, the Chicago area will see another weather shift this week.

A warming trend will bring temperatures nearly 30 degrees warmer than they were on Tuesday for some locations.

While highs sat in the low-40s Wednesday, they'll climb into the upper-40s by Thursday, and into the upper-50s and low-60s by the weekend, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The week will end on a drier note, and while there is another chance for showers over the weekend, temperatures won't be cold enough to bring a repeat of Tuesday.

Dry and warmer conditions will close out the week with breezy conditions the next few days. Our next chances for intermittent showers will arrive over the weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Ejq1GyJNzR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 2, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, the city reported a total of 0.9 inches of snow accumulation at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday. Since recordkeeping began in the 19th century, Tuesday marked just the third Halloween where the city had measurable snowfall, joining 2014 and 2019, according to NWS records.

While the city didn’t quite hit the record of 3.4 inches, Tuesday did mark the second-snowiest Halloween on record for Chicago.

The city doesn’t usually see its first measurable snowfall until Nov. 18, according to NWS officials.