Motorcyclist killed after collision with school bus in suburban Minooka

A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger was injured after a motorcycle slammed into a school bus in suburban Minooka on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on Shepley Road. A motorcycle crashed into the back of a bus, which was transporting approximately 15 students at the time of the collision.

The motorcyclist piloting the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A woman was also riding on the back of the motorcycle, and was injured, though the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

According to authorities, none of the children, nor the bus driver, suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Shepley Road was closed in both directions between Ingolsby Road and River Road after the collision, according to officials.