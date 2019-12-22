Above-Average Temperatures on Horizon for Holiday Week

Chicago residents hoping for a white Christmas will be sorely disappointed this week, as well-above-average temperatures are in the forecast for the holiday.

As the sun rises Sunday, temperatures will begin a steady climb and will settle into the low-to-mid 50s, with partly cloudy skies and unseasonable warmth gripping the region.

That trend will continue through the beginning of the week, as temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will remain in the low-to-mid 50s, with low temperatures above the freezing mark on both days.

Dry conditions will also prevail throughout the week, although highs are expected to dip into the high-40s by the end of the work week.

The next threat of precipitation will come next weekend, as heavy rains are possible on Saturday, along with cooler temperatures.