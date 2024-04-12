A beautiful weekend with summer-like temperatures is on tap, but how warm will it get?

The Chicago area will get a preview of summer this weekend as a dramatic warmup and plenty of sunshine arrive.

Friday, however, began on a much cooler note.

The region initially saw 40-degree temperatures, gusty winds and periods of showers throughout the morning and afternoon. By the evening hours, the rain started to fade as readings sat in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will likely climb significantly on Saturday, making way for beautiful weather and sunny skies, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. Clear skies will persist throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low 70s.

While clear conditions will prevail, a few clouds may slide through in the nighttime hours before moving out early Sunday.

After that, get ready for the warmest temperatures of the weekend.

Readings will hover just below 80 degrees come Sunday. It will be very warm in the morning, but noticeably cooler as the day progresses.

When the evening rolls around, a cold front will cause temperatures to fall for a brief period.

Temperatures could tumble as much as 30 degrees, into the 40s, along the lakefront.

Things won't stay that cold for a while, thankfully. The work week will bring a return of 70-degree temperatures and some sunshine, meteorologists said.

Monday will see a high of 71 degrees and the possibility of storms in the late evening. Areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline, meanwhile, can expect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s, according to meteorologists.

The main concern, however, won't arrive until the next day.

A warm front set to arrive early Tuesday could usher in showers and potentially severe thunderstorms. You'll want to keep an umbrella handy as multiple waves of rain and storms are possible.

The other chance for potentially severe weather will arrive on the opposite end of the same front, according to meterologists. That round of storms could move in starting in the nighttime hours through early Wednesday.

Stick with the NBC 5 Storm Team - on-air, online and on the NBC Chicago News Streaming Channel - as we monitor the potential for severe weather.